BCPL Achieves Rs 117.67 Crore PAT Amid Sector Volatility and Growth Initiatives

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has concluded the financial year 2025-26 on a strong note, recording 106% capacity utilisation and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 117.67 crore against Revenue from Operations of Rs 3,725.53 crore.

The year witnessed considerable volatility in the energy and petrochemical sectors, with geopolitical developments, fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, supply-chain uncertainties, and changing global trade dynamics influencing feedstock costs and polymer margins.

Navigating these challenges, BCPL maintained uninterrupted, safe and reliable operations while running its plant above its rated capacity. Polymer sales in the region increased to 48,140 MT in 2025-26 compared to 43,841 MT in the previous year, 21,574 MT in 2017-18 and 5,511 MT in 2016-17.

The company is also preparing for its next phase of growth through investments in product diversification. The 54 KTPA HPG-2 project has achieved mechanical completion. All statutory requirements have been obtained, and commissioning trials are in progress. Regarding the Butene-1 Unit, construction is in an advanced stage, with overall physical progress reaching 97.5%. BCPL remains committed to environmental sustainability and has developed a Net Zero roadmap. The company has set the baseline year as FY 2024-25. Decarbonization levers are being identified based on current technologies, the regulatory framework, and the carbon market outlook, along with a year-by-year reduction plan to achieve the net zero target by 2045..