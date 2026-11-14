BCPL organises Electrical Industry Interaction 2026 in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) organised the Electrical Industry Interaction 2026 on Friday at its Petrochemical Complex, Lepetkata, Dibrugarh, bringing together professionals and technical experts from the power, oil and gas, petrochemical, and academic sectors.

The event witnessed participation from 17 organisations, including ONGC, IOCL, Lakwa Thermal Power Plant, APDCL, AEGCL, Namrup Thermal Power Station, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APL), AGCL, NHPC, BVFCL, OILMAX, HOEC, Dibrugarh Polytechnic, and Jorhat Engineering College, among others.

The interaction provided a valuable platform for industry representatives to exchange technical knowledge, share operational experiences and deliberate on best practices in electrical system operation and maintenance, with a focus on plant reliability, safety, operational efficiency, and emerging technological advancements.