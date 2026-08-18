BCPL Marks 80th Independence Day with Grand Patriotic Celebrations Across Assam Units

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) celebrated the 80th Independence Day of India with grandeur and patriotic fervour across all its operational units. The ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag took place at the Administrative Building of BCPL, Lepetkata, led by Shri Pruthiviraj Dash, Director (Finance), BCPL. Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at the BCPL Lakwa and Duliajan units, reflecting the organisation's commitment to unity and national pride.

The celebrations began with the mass singing of the National Song, Vande Mataram, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The central celebration at Lepetkata witnessed the National Flag being hoisted by the Chief Guest, Shri Pranjal Changmai, Managing Director, BCPL. He also inspected the contingents of CISF and DGR security personnel, along with NCC cadets from DHSK College and Dibru College.

In his Independence Day address, Shri Changmai highlighted the importance of safety, plant performance, and the organisation's growth. He congratulated all employees on the occasion and appreciated their contributions towards the development of the nation.

As part of the celebrations, awards were presented to employees for Best Suggestions and Best HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) Performance. Children of BCPL employees were also felicitated for their academic excellence, underscoring the organisation's support for education and youth development.

BCPL employees who made extraordinary contributions during the recent floods in Assam were also felicitated by the management in recognition of their efforts and service.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances by BCPL employees and their family members, adding colour and enthusiasm to the celebrations. A spirited kids' cricket and football match, along with other sporting events, was also organised. The programme culminated in a prize distribution ceremony honouring the winners and participants.

The celebrations concluded on a solemn and proud note with the singing of the National Anthem, bringing the programme to a close in true patriotic spirit.

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