Beautification and Water Purifier project: Dibrugarh resident writes to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking justice after allegedly cheated by Dibrugarh Municipal Board

DIBRUGARH: A Dibrugarh resident, Kailash Bagaria, wrote a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking justice after he was allegedly cheated by Dibrugarh Municipal Board and Arun Bagaria in the name of ‘Beautification and Water Purifier Plant’ beside Drain in Shani Mandir Road, Dibrugarh, in memory of his late son Vineet Bagaria.

“I got a call from Arun Bagaria asking me whether you are interested in the project taken by DMB for the beautification and water purifier plant on our road besides the drain. He also told me that DMB got Rs 2.5 lakh for the project, which is not sufficient to complete the project. As a father, if something good for the public good is done in the name of my son Vineet, it is always welcome. So, I agreed, and he told me that the total cost of the project will be about Rs 5/6 lakh, and I agreed to go ahead with the same,” the letter stated.

It further stated, “He also explained to me everything that was going to be done on the said site. And one day he called me and asked for a cash sum of Rs. 2,00,000, which I paid in cash because he needed the amount in cash. But I found that nothing was going on, and the wall was also partially constructed, and the water purifier plant was also not completed.”.

“Then one day my wife called Arun Bagaria and requested that he complete at least the water purifier plant because my son’s yearly shradh was coming. He said that he would complete the same before the annual shradh of my son, and somehow he has completed it, but not as I was told. When I asked him about the inauguration of the said water purifier plant, he told me that he had a talk with the Ward Commissioner of Ward No. 16, and she said that once the project is complete, it will be done. I was shocked, and then I wrote a letter to the Chairman of DMB on September 12, 2023, and again, I wrote a letter on September 20, 2023 [copy of the letter for your reference, which is self-explanatory]. But there was no response to both letters, and I became disappointed.”.

The letter further added, “The condition of the wall was very bad due to low quality of materials used and for the same time I was warned that it may collapse any time and may affect students/Devotees and residents of the area.”

