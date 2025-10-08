Beekeeping and Agarwood cultivation training centre inaugurated at Bamunjuli

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: With an aim to create self-employment opportunities for unemployed youths, the 37th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), headquartered at Mangaldai, has launched a skill development drive under its Civic Action Programme.

As part of this initiative, the battalion has extended its activities across seven Border Out Posts (BOPs) to train local youths in various livelihood-oriented sectors. On Monday, the battalion inaugurated a residential training centre on scientific Agarwood cultivation and beekeeping at Bamunjuli in the greater Dimakuchi area, situated along the Indo-Bhutan border in Udalguri district.

The training programme aims to equip unemployed youths and farmers with scientific knowledge and practical skills that will enable them to pursue self-reliant ventures in agriculture and allied fields.

Inaugurating the centre at the Bamunjuli Public Auditorium, Inspector General KC Vikram of SSB’s Tezpur Sector Headquarters urged the youth to shift their focus from chasing government jobs to building livelihoods through sustainable means such as beekeeping, fish farming, bamboo and cane craftsmanship, dairy production, Agarwood plantation, and poultry farming.

