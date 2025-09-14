Mangaldai girl publishes English story collection at just 11 years of age

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a heartening display of young literary brilliance, 11-year-old Drishti Mangala Kashyap, a Class V student of Glorious Public School, Mangaldai, has released her debut English short story collection titled Goldy – The Little Goldfish.

The book, comprising 11 short stories, was unveiled on September 11, coinciding with Drishti’s 11th birthday. The launch event, held at her school in the presence of classmates, teachers, and well-wishers, was graced by noted litterateur Dr. Amarendra Narayan Deb.

Applauding her achievement, Dr. Deb remarked, “While wielding a weapon is easy, wielding a pen to create meaningful literature is far more challenging. Drishti has accomplished this rare feat at such a young age.” He also encouraged her to attempt a book in Assamese next year.

The daughter of Mrinal Kumar Rajbanshi, secretary of Darrang Zila Sahitya Sabha, and Anamika Deka Rajbanshi, Drishti credits her parents, teachers, and Principal for their constant support. The book, published by Glorious Public School, is dedicated to her late grandfather, Shailendra Kumar Rajbanshi, a former president of Darrang Zila Sahitya Sabha.

Making the occasion even more memorable, the unveiling ceremony was conducted by her father, marking a proud moment for both the young author and her family.

