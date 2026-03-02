Beena Patangia honoured with Bhola Kalita Memorial Award in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Noted stage and film actress Beena Patangia was honoured with the Bhola Kalita Memorial Award at a special tribute and award ceremony organized by Tezpur Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with Ban Theatre at the Xahitya Xabha auditorium on February 28.

The programme was jointly presided over by Tezpur Xahitya Xabha president Dhrubajyoti Das and Ban Theatre president Bankim Sarmah. The event began with a welcome address by Ban Theatre general secretary Jitumoni Dev Choudhury, while Pankaj Baruah conducted the proceedings. Speakers recalled that Bhola Kalita’s 100th birth anniversary on February 28 had long been observed by the Xahitya Xabha and Ban Theatre, and in later years, the memorial award was instituted to honour distinguished artists of Assam.

Renowned playwright and director Aishwarya Kakoti, attending as a special guest, remembered Bhola Kalita as one of the pillars of Tezpur’s theatre movement, alongside Phani Sarmah and Bishnu Prasad Rabha. He described Kalita as a versatile artiste with a powerful stage presence, who excelled as a Bhaona performer, stage actor, film actor, and radio artiste, while also earning admiration as a socially committed individual.

The award was formally presented by Tezpur MLA and theatre artiste Prithiraj Rava, along with distinguished guests and members of Kalita’s family. The honour included a traditional gamosa, memento, citation, trophy, and cash award. In his address, Rava praised Kalita’s exceptional acting talent and his immense contribution to Ban Theatre and the cultural life of Tezpur.

Speaking on occasion, award recipient Beena Patangia expressed deep gratitude, stating that receiving an award in memory of Bhola Kalita, who inspired generations of artists, was one of the most meaningful recognitions of her career. She also acknowledged the encouragement she received from Ban Theatre in shaping her journey in Assamese cinema.

Also Read: Assam: Tarun Saikia Honored with Bhola Kataki Memorial Biswarupa Award 2025