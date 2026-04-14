Assam News

Behora Sunday Market in Bokakhat Chokes on Mud and Garbage as Bohag Bihu Season Peaks

The weekly Behora Sunday market in Bokakhat, a major rural trading hub for Upper and Central Assam, is mired in filth and waterlogged pathways, with traders reporting heavy losses despite paying weekly taxes to authorities.
Behora market
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The weekly Sunday market at Behora in Bokakhat sub-division, one of Upper Assam's most significant rural trading hubs, is in a deplorable state — with muddy pathways, heaps of garbage, and overgrown bushes making it nearly impossible for buyers and sellers to operate.

The situation has come to a head just as the Bohag Bihu season peaks, with Sunday marking the last weekly market before the festival — traditionally one of the busiest trading days of the year.

A Market That Serves a Wide Region

The Behora Sunday market draws farmers and traders not only from across Upper Assam but also from as far as Nagaon in Central Assam.

Farmers come here to sell their agricultural produce and purchase essential goods in return, making it a critical node of rural economic activity for the region.

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Conditions on the Ground

The internal pathways of the market are filled with sticky mud and standing water, making movement difficult for both vendors and customers.

Heaps of garbage are visible throughout the market, and bushes have grown unchecked along the walkways. Many traders who travel from different parts of Assam to participate reportedly leave disappointed by the conditions they encounter.

Taxes Collected, But No Facilities Provided

Vendors have raised pointed complaints about the disconnect between the taxes collected and the facilities — or lack thereof — provided in return.

Traders allege that a significant amount of tax is collected from each vendor every week, yet basic amenities such as clean pathways, proper drainage, and waste disposal remain absent.

Despite local residents informing the Block Development Officer about the situation on multiple occasions, no visible improvement has been made, they allege.

During this Bohag Bihu season, traders say the poor condition of the market roads has directly contributed to heavy financial losses, as customers are deterred from visiting the market altogether.

Behora market
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