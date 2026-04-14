Behora Sunday Market in Bokakhat Chokes on Mud and Garbage as Bohag Bihu Season Peaks

The weekly Sunday market at Behora in Bokakhat sub-division, one of Upper Assam's most significant rural trading hubs, is in a deplorable state — with muddy pathways, heaps of garbage, and overgrown bushes making it nearly impossible for buyers and sellers to operate.

The situation has come to a head just as the Bohag Bihu season peaks, with Sunday marking the last weekly market before the festival — traditionally one of the busiest trading days of the year.

A Market That Serves a Wide Region

The Behora Sunday market draws farmers and traders not only from across Upper Assam but also from as far as Nagaon in Central Assam.

Farmers come here to sell their agricultural produce and purchase essential goods in return, making it a critical node of rural economic activity for the region.

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