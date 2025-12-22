Congress stages protest at Behora tea garden over Jal Jeevan Mission, wages and MGNREGA renaming

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Behora tea garden in Bokakhat sub-division witnessed a protest demonstration on Sunday organized by the Bokakhat Block Congress Committee and the Town Block Congress Committee, which turned the tea garden into a scene of agitation. The protest was held against alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission at the Behora tea garden, over the demand for an increase in wages of tea garden workers, and in opposition to the renaming of the MGNREGA scheme.

Those present at the protest included Bokakhat Block Congress Committee President Simanta Saikia, Lakhi Prasad Saikia, representatives of the Town Block Congress Committee, Golaghat district observer Sunil Tanti, and District Congress Vice-President Dharmeshwar Kurmi among others.

Also Read: Guwahati: Congress slams NDA over renaming of MGNREGA