Behora Tea Estate Workers Halt Work, Demand 20% Bonus and On-Site ATM

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Tension prevailed at Behora tea estate in Bokakhat after workers staged a protest demanding payment of their annual bonus and installation of an ATM facility inside the tea garden.

The workers halted work on Thursday and demanded that the tea estate management pay a 20% annual bonus, as tea garden workers generally receive bonuses every year ahead of the Durga Puja festival. However, the workers alleged that no discussion has so far taken place regarding the bonus at Behora tea estate.

The protesting workers also raised concerns over the shift from cash wage payments to digital transfers. Earlier, wages were paid at the payment table inside the tea garden, but now salaries are credited directly to bank accounts. The workers said that the absence of an ATM facility within the tea estate has created difficulties for ordinary labourers in withdrawing their wages.

The workers urged the management to address their demands, including the bonus payment and setting up an ATM facility inside the tea garden.

Also Read: Numaligarh: Workers stage sit-in protest at Behora Tea Garden over rights and wages