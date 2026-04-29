Numaligarh: Workers stage sit-in protest at Behora Tea Garden over rights and wages

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: Under the initiative of the Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association, Numaligarh unit, and with the support of Behora, Mikirchang, Kuhiyarbari, and Behora No. 12 Primary Group, a two-hour sit-in protest was carried out in front of the main office of the Behora Tea Garden, demanding solutions to various problems faced by tea garden workers. During the programme, the participating workers emphasized issues such as protection of their rights, fair wages, workplace safety, and other urgent concerns. At the time of the protest, the participants clearly stated that if their demands are not fulfilled soon, they will resort to more intense agitation in the coming days.

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