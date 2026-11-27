A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Women's Assembly 2026 of the Jorhat Archdiocese of Believers Eastern Church concluded on Wednesday following three days of prayer, reflection, and fellowship. Held from November 23 to 25 under the theme 'Building Up the Parish through Faith, Life and Service,' the assembly brought together more than 3,000 delegates representing 19 dioceses and their mission provinces. Addressing the delegates, Moran Mor Dr Samuel Theophilus, Metropolitan of Believers Eastern Church, called on families to place God at the centre of their lives. He presented Mother Mary as a model of faith and steadfast love, recalling how she received the angel Gabriel's message with trust, treasured what she had heard in her heart, and remained faithful through the trials of raising Jesus and standing beside Him at the Cross. The evening cultural programmes featured songs and folk dances.