Diphu Diocese A'chik Catholic Women's Association Concludes 9th Convention at Dokmoka Parish

The 9th convention of the Diphu Diocese A'chik Catholic Women's Association (DDACWA), held from March 13 to 15 at Dokmoka Parish in Karbi Anglong, concluded peacefully on Saturday.

On the concluding day, Bishop of Diphu Diocese Paul Mattekat attended as chief guest, accompanied by Fr Abraham Kanattu and Fr Albert Thyrniang, Parish priests of Sojong. The Bishop celebrated Mass before hundreds of delegates who had gathered from Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts.

In his sermon, Bishop Mattekat emphasised the importance of family love and peace as the foundation for spreading those values to the wider community. "If there is no peace between husband, wife, and children, how can one spread the message of peace and love to one's neighbour?" he said.

The convention had been inaugurated on March 13 by Fr Albert Sangma from Halflong Parish, Director of ACWA.

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