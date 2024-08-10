Bengali Youth Students’ Federation leader and 54 others join UPPL in Kokrajhar and Tamulpur district

KOKRAJHAR: A total of 85 new members from different political parties, social organizations including BPF joined the UPPL on Thursday evening in Kokrajhar and Tamulpur district.

In Kokrajhar, former president and chief adviser of All BTC Bengali Youth Students Federation (ABBYSF), Montu Dey along with 54 other members formally joined the UPPL in Kokrajhar in the august presence of the Chief Executive Member of BTR and UPPL president, Pramod Boro, Deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, and senior leaders of the party.

UPPL president Boro extended warm welcome and felicitation with traditional Aronai and bouquet to the each of newly joined members.

In Rangia, more than 30 people from opposition BPF, Congress parties joined the UPPL. Senior UPPL leaders welcomed the newly-joined members with traditional aronai and phulam gamosa.

UPPL president, Pramod Boro welcoming the newly joined members, said that the UPPL party had been working for equal development of all communities with inclusive policies. He said that UPPL meant peace and progress as his party is committed to work for the sustainable development of the region.

“Inspired by UPPL’s vision for BTR and 3.5 years of peace, progress, and good governance, former president and chief advisor of the All BTC Bengali Youth Student Federation, Montu Dey, along with 52 other members, formally joined UPPL in Kokrajhar. We extend a warm welcome to them into the UPPL family. I believe that with their vast experience in social service, their contribution will greatly benefit the welfare of the citizens of BTR”, Boro said.

