Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro reviews health issues in Udalguri

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Wednesday reviewed the health-related issues in Udalguri district and asked the concerned department to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases.

Chairing the review meeting on health-related issues, particularly on the outbreak of vector borne diseases in Udalguri district on Wednesday, Boro said the council government had taken up various measures to ensure the wellbeing of the people of BTC region. He told the media persons that they discussed the status of vector borne diseases in Udalguri and the measures being taken to prevent the spread of diseases like Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis etc. in the district. He also said the government of BTC had been working round the clock to ensure the wellbeing of the citizens and I appealed to all people to take necessary precautions and visit doctors if they experience any symptoms.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy CEM of BTC Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, EMs- Diganta Baruah and Dr. Nilut Swargiary, MCLA- Deepak Mour, Joint Director of Health Services, Udalguri district, senior officials of the health department, domain experts and epidemiologists.

