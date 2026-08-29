Beyond Bureaucracy: Sivasagar Official Cleans Flood-Hit Home of Staff Member

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: At a time when the devastating floods have left thousands of families struggling to rebuild their homes and lives, a heartwarming instance of administrative compassion in Sivasagar has underscored the importance of empathy and human solidarity in disaster response.

The recent floods that struck the region on July 19 brought unprecedented hardship to several parts of Sivasagar district. In many low-lying areas, floodwaters remained stagnant inside houses for nearly 20 days, reaching depths of two to two-and-a-half feet. As the waters receded, families were left to confront damaged household belongings, ruined infrastructure and thick layers of foul-smelling silt.

For many affected households, particularly those unaccustomed to such severe flooding, the task of cleaning and restoring their homes proved physically exhausting and emotionally overwhelming. It was in such circumstances that the district administration demonstrated that public service can extend well beyond conventional official responsibilities.

District Development Commissioner and Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Pabitra Kumar Das, accompanied by Assistant Development Officer Biju Das, personally visited Bhaskarjyoti Das, Senior District Administrative Assistant in the Office of the District Commissioner, Sivasagar, whose residence had also suffered extensive flood damage.

Bhaskarjyoti Das’ childhood friend Gobin and office colleagues Himangshu and Manas also joined the effort, turning the cleanup operation into a deeply personal act of solidarity. The team painstakingly removed the silt, cleaned and washed salvageable household articles, and helped restore the flood-ravaged premises to a more habitable condition.

While flood response is generally measured through relief camps, rescue operations, distribution of essential commodities, and damage assessment, such personal gestures demonstrate that effective public service also involves empathy, solidarity, and emotional support.

The incident assumes added significance as Bhaskarjyoti Das himself had been working relentlessly for flood-affected people even while his own residence remained under water.

Natural disasters often test not only the physical preparedness of institutions but also their human character. In Sivasagar, amid the devastation left behind by the floods, this act of administrative solidarity offered a reassuring reminder that public service can extend well beyond files, offices, and formal responsibilities.

The muddy floors may have required days of labour to restore, but the compassion demonstrated by the administration and colleagues helped restore something equally important—the courage and confidence of a flood-affected family. Such acts of humanity strengthen the bond between public institutions and the people they serve, particularly during their most difficult moments.

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