Bhadr Rajowar Honored with Musical Tribute for Preserving Assam's Folk Heritage

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A colourful cultural programme titled 'Madalor Sure Sure Geetor Karani' (A Musical Tribute to the Rhythms of the Madal) was organised by the voluntary organisation 'Agantuk, Sivasagar,' on November 10, at the courtyard of the residence of noted labour leader and Jhumoir Guru Award recipient Bhadr Rajowar at Tomtomtola, Chakimukh, to felicitate him for his remarkable contributions to the folk music and cultural heritage of Assam's tea tribe community.

The programme was presided over by Agantuk president Juga Gogoi and inaugurated by noted sports organiser Gopal Gogoi. Eminent labour leader Upendra Sahu attended the occasion as the chief guest.

In their speeches, the speakers highlighted Bhadr Rajowar's lifelong dedication to the preservation and promotion of the traditional folk music of Assam's tea tribe community. They also appreciated his significant contributions to Assamese folk culture and society through his musical journey.