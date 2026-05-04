Bhagavat Mahapurana week gyan mahayogya begins at Orang VCDC auditorium

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A spiritually vibrant atmosphere has enveloped Orang in Udalguri district with the commencement of the Srimad Bhagavat Mahapurana Week Gyan Mahayogya, a seven day religious congregation drawing devotees and spiritual seekers from across the Assam. The event is being organised at the Orang VCDC auditorium premises under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency and will continue till May 10.

The inaugural day witnessed the ceremonial hoisting of the Bhagavat flag by former MLA and BPF party candidate Charan Boro, marking the formal beginning of the sacred programme. The proceedings began with Mandap Pujan, invoking divine blessings, followed by a vibrant Kalash Yatra conducted in accordance with traditional Vedic rituals. Devotees collected holy water from the Pachnoi River and ceremonially brought it to the venue.

The week long programme will feature spiritual discourses by the revered scholar Pandit Satyanath Agastidev, who will serve as the chief narrator. His teachings are expected to highlight the philosophical and devotional essence of the Bhagavat Mahapurana.

Speaking on the occasion, Charan Boro expressed that he felt blessed to be part of the auspicious event. The Mahayajna is expected to promote spiritual awareness, cultural values, and communal harmony among the people.

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