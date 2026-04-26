FIR lodged in Orang over fake coupon scam in name of Kali Temple construction

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A major fraud racket has surfaced in Orang under Udalguri district, where an organized group allegedly cheated people for nearly two years by running a fake 'gift coupon' scheme in the name of constructing the Orang Town Kali Temple.

According to reports, the miscreants sold fake tickets online and circulated fabricated result lists on social media, falsely claiming that multiple draws were held at Orang Lakhi Mandir. In reality, the only legitimate coupon draw took place on September 15, 2024, and was limited to members and well-wishers.

Victims were lured with promises of winning high-value vehicles such as cars and buses. After being declared 'winners,' they were asked to pay money under the pretext of insurance charges. However, upon reaching the venue to collect their prizes, victims found no one present, while the fraudsters switched off their phones.

The scam, reportedly involving lakhs of rupees, also used QR codes and social media platforms to expand its reach across Assam, causing reputational damage and distress to the original organizers.

In this connection, organizers Jatin Deka and Nipu Baruah lodged an FIR at Orang police station on April 24.

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