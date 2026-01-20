Bhairabkunda all set to host 10th Annual Mahotsav from January 21

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Extensive preparations are underway for the 10th Annual Bhairabkunda Mahotsav to be held from January 21 to 25 at the picturesque Triveni Sangam in Bhairabkunda under BTC’s 38th Council Constituency. The five-day cultural extravaganza is expected to witness participation from renowned artistes and distinguished guests from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and neighbouring Bhutan.

The festival, originally launched by the BPF-led BTC government, had remained inactive for the last five years. Earlier initiatives to promote Bhairabkunda as a major tourist and picnic destination had slowed down due to administrative setbacks. With the return of BPF to power, the iconic Triveni Sangam has once again gained momentum as a vibrant cultural hub.

According to Reception Committee Vice-President and BTC Assembly Speaker Tridip Daimary and Convenor Dr Ramesh Dahal, the festival will feature a variety of programmes including marathon races, beautician, and bodybuilding competitions, and vibrant folk dance performances by tribal artistes from across the region. Special stalls showcasing traditional food, farmer-oriented awareness programmes, and educational activities for students will also be organized. Although adventure activities such as helicopter rides and paragliding conducted in previous editions will not be held this year, the organizers have assured visitors of several new attractions to keep the audience engaged.

Also Read: Assam: 270 BJP and UPPL members Join BPF at Bhairabkunda public meeting