Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to begin Silchar civic body poll campaign from Tuesday

SILCHAR: BJP seems to be all set for its campaign for the first civic body poll in Silchar after the erstwhile Municipality Board was upgraded as Corporation. State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Guardian Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and party’s central observer Ravindra Raju were scheduled to address a couple of meetings with the district-level leaders and office bearers on October 7. However, the day would start with formal distribution of Orunodoi 3.0 cheques to the beneficiaries in Silchar. Party insiders said that, later in the day, Saikia, Mallabaruah, and Raju would address two back-to-back meetings with booth level Prabharies (observers) followed by a meeting with the Block presidents of the Silchar Corporation area.

Sources said that the Corporation election itineraries would be announced by October 15. During his last visit to Silchar, the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the maiden Corporation election would be held either in the last part of October or early weeks of November.

Meanwhile, the district BJP has already appointed Prabharies for all the 42 Wards. These observers have been assigned to assess the winnability of the contenders. Sources indicated that during the meetings on October 7, Saikia and Raju are to initiate the primary assessment of the reports of the Prabharies.

Term of the last Municipal Board in Silchar expired in 2020. In the next year, Silchar along with Dibrugarh were upgraded to Corporations. However due to a number of court cases challenging the inclusion of various adjacent parts in the Corporation jurisdiction, the civic body election kept on delaying.

