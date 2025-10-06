Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Dhekiajuli, Batach Urang, quits party

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a surprising political development, Batach Urang, a veteran BJP leader from the Dhekiajuli area, has officially walked out of the party. Urang, who once held the post of State BJP Executive Member and also served as the former Secretary of the Assam BJP’s Tea (Chah) Morcha, had earlier been the President of the BJP unit in Sonitpur district.

Throughout his political career, Batach Urang has been a prominent face in the party’s local hierarchy. He contested the 2011 Assam Legislative Assembly election from the Dhekiajuli constituency under the BJP banner, though he did not win. His exit marks a significant blow to the BJP’s organizational strength in the region.

Speaking after his resignation, Urang said that he had been sidelined by the party in recent years. Despite his continuous efforts and long-standing service, he felt that his contributions were not given due respect. “I realized that somewhere I was unable to deliver the kind of service the BJP expected from me, and the party too no longer valued my dedication,” Urang reportedly stated.

Urang’s departure comes at a time when internal rifts and factionalism have reportedly been simmering within the party ranks at district and block levels. Observers believe that his strong local base and loyal supporters might now seek new political alignment.

