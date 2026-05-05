Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins all six Assembly seats in Tinsukia with massive margins

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In all six constituencies in Tinsukia district, namely 81-Sadiya, 82-Doomdooma, 83-Margherita, 84-Digboi, 85-Makum, and 86-Tinsukia, the BJP won with a landslide margin.

In 81-Sadiya, Bolin Chetia of the BJP won by a margin of 41,749 votes. While Chetia polled 97,087 votes, Jagdish Bhuyan of AJP got 55,338 votes.

In 82-Doomdooma, Rupesh Gowala of the BJP defeated Durga Bhumij of the INC by a margin of 55,382 votes. While Gowala credited 86,009 votes, Bhumij polled 30,627 votes.

In 83-Margherita, two-time MLA Bhaskar Sharma of the BJP won with a huge margin of 55,317 votes. While Sharma polled 86,349 votes, Rahul Chetry of Raijor Dal polled 31,032 votes. Another candidate, Garnel Minze of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, polled 19228.

In 84-Digboi, two-time MLA, Suren Phukan, won by a margin of 41,073 votes. While Phukan polled 65690 votes, his nearest rival, Dulal Moran of Raijor Dal, polled 24617. Significantly, Bharat Nayak of JJM polled 19638.

In 85-Makum, former BJP Minister and Tinsukia MLA Sanjoy Kishan won by a margin of 28,276 votes. While Kishan polled 74,694 votes, Sibanath Chetia of the INC polled 46,418 votes.

In 86-Tinsukia LAC, Pulok Gohain of the BJP won by a huge margin of 48,497 votes against INC candidate Devid Phukan. While Gohain polled 85184 votes, Devid Phukan garnered 36687 votes.

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