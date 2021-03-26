Bharatiya Janata Party releases Sankalp Patra (manifesto) in Dhubri

A CORRESPONDENT



DHUBRI: Sankalp Patra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was formally released in Dhubri on Thursday. Former Assam State BJP vice-president and member of the BJP State election committee (2021), Bimal Oswal formally released the Sankalp Patra and spoke at length on the main 10 resolutions. Oswal, flanked by BJP candidate from 23 no. Dhubri legislative assembly constituency, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal and in-charge Dhubri district BJP president, Prosenjit Dutta, said that it was not a mere party manifesto where some promises were made to the people to be fulfilled if the party came to power, but resolutions with strong and honest commitment.

"We are going to people with 10 sankalps (resolutions) to fulfill them in our next government. We are confident that the BJP-led alliance will form the government," Oswal said.

Oswal, while explaining the 10 sankalps, said that the perennial flood which brings woes to the people of Assam, would be solved by constructing reservoirs and channelizing the excessive water of the Brahmaputra to the wetlands nearby. The monthly financial aid to women under Orunodoi scheme would be increased from the present Rs. 830 to Rs 3,000 in order to empower them economically and similarly infrastructure of all namghars would be strengthened and land rights would be protected and freed from encroachment with financial assistance of Rs. 2.5 lakh to all xatras and namghars, Oswal added.

Apart from these, in order to ensure brilliant future of children, a project would be launched under the title of Sushu Unnayan Abhiyan (Children Development Mission) while by updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), rights of the genuine citizens would be protected, Oswal further informed.

He said that by delimiting all the assembly segments, political rights of all sections of people would be protected and by launching of Asom Aahar Atmanirbhar schemes, Assam would be self-reliant in food production. Further, two lakh government job would be given by March 2022 and job avenues for 8 lakh unemployed youths would be created in the private sector while under the Swayam scheme, financial assistance to 10 lakh young entrepreneurs would be given in the next five years, Oswal said.

Also Watch: Medha Patkar in Guwahati, supports Akhil Gogoi

Also Read: BJP's Bhabesh Kalita confident of winning in Rangia LAC





