Bharti Airtel Foundation Boosts 16 Biswanath Schools with Digital Tools and Learning Resources

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: Bharti Airtel Foundation distributed educational resources to its sixteen partner schools in Biswanath district under the Quality Support Programme (QSP) to strengthen the teaching-learning environment and promote holistic development among students in a programme held at the conference hall of the office of the district commissioner, Biswanath, on Thursday. As part of this initiative, the foundation provided computers, sound systems, educational banners featuring the biographies of eminent Indian personalities, and a collection of books to its partner schools. These resources are intended to enhance digital learning, strengthen school libraries, support interactive classroom teaching, and inspire students through the lives and achievements of distinguished Indian leaders and personalities.

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