BHB College celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga

BAJALI: The 7 Assam Batallion NCC Dhubri, 60 Assam Girls’ Batallion NCC, Guwahati in association with Yoga cell, National Service Scheme Unit of BHB College organized International Day of Yoga at the college premises on Friday with great enthusiasm.

The programme started with a brief introduction of International Day of Yoga by Minakshi Das, CTO, 60 Assam Girls’ Batallion NCC, Guwahati. On the occasion, the yoga and asanas were performed by the participants under the guidance of yoga instructors Dr. Namita Das and Mandip Boro.

Participating in the event Prabodh Kalita, Head of the department of Economics, BHB College made several important remarks on the relevance of Yoga at present and urged everyone to attract the people to do yoga. “Yoga should be a part of our daily life because Yoga is a source of physical, mental and spiritual strength of our life,” he added. More than 100 participants participated in the yoga and meditation practices organized on the occasion, stated a press release.

