Bhehguri residents repair damaged embankment in Kalaigaon

KALAIGAON: The flood-affected people of Bhehguri village in Kalaigaon are currently engaged in rendering voluntary service for improvement of the damaged embankment of Noa River at Rupatal with a view to check erosion and protect several villages from flood during the upcoming rainy season. For the purpose of erecting barriers to prevent erosion, the people of the area collected bamboos and plastic bags to rebuild and strengthen the embankment to check erosion by the river and the workers of Rupatal Tea Estate also accompanied them.

People told media persons that thousands of bighas of paddy field were destroyed and a portion of Mekenzi road was also breached by the pressure of the river in 2022. Neither authority concerned nor any legislators like MP, MLA and MCLA took any measure to protect the embankment till now. With no other alternative left, the people of the area started to repair the damaged portion of the embankment on Saturday to check the erosion. The Manager of Shingrimari Tea Estate from Kalaigaon, however, provided meal with drinking water to the people engaged in rendering voluntary service in repairing the embankment of Noa River at Bhehguri on Saturday.

