Assam: Seminar on ‘Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism’ held in Dhubri

DHUBRI: A two-day seminar and field study on “Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism” was jointly organized by Dr. Pannalal Oswal Memorial Committee and Tourism and Travel Management Department of Chilarai College of Golokganj in its auditorium on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, a field study was conducted by the organisers on the historical places of tourists interest including Matiabag Palace in Gauripur, Asharikandi Terracotta Cluster of villages near Gauripur, Panbari Mosque, Maa Mahamaya Dham and Florican Garden of Dhubri district.

On Friday, a seminar was organized in the auditorium wherein 108 enthusiastic students participated and an interactive session was held. At the advent of programme, floral tribute was offered at the portrait of renowned social worker and philanthropist, Dr. Pannalal Oswal.

The seminar was addressed by the resource persons like member of Gauripur Royal Raj Family, Probir Coomar Barua, heritage conservationist, Bijoy Kumar Sharma, Director of North East Craft and Rural Development Organization, Binoy Bhattacharjee, an eminent educationist, Dhruba Mahata and secretary general of Dr. Pannalal Oswal Memorial Committee.

All the resource persons elaborately explained potentialities of tourism based on the rich culture, history and heritage of Dhubri district and western Assam as well.

Earlier on Friday, the seminar was presided over by the Principal of the college, Dr. Bharat Bhusan Mohanti while Prof. Jugal Kishore Bhattacharya, Dr. Umesh Das, Prof Bidisha Debnath and Prof. Mampi Debnath extended their cooperation to make the two-day event successful..

