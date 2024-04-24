Bhel Puja celebrated in Bajali district

PATHSALA: The people of Bargandubi-Uparnoi village celebrated Bhel Puja near the Kaldiya river embankment in Bajali district. The people of the area made a ‘Bhel’, a raft made up of Banana tree and released it in the river. They have been celebrating this puja for the last 26 years. Locals have set up a temple near the embankment of the Kaldia River.

The devotees, come to offer Puja and seek his blessings for better health and prosperity and also for removing obstacles of life. To cater to the needs of the faithful devotees, a number of flower and puja item shops were set up near the embankment. Devotees lit earthen lamps and incense sticks to please the deity and offered flowers and prasads.

