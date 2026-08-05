Bhimajuli Green Natural FPO Cooperative Launched to Boost Tribal Farmers’ Collective Farming

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The inauguration ceremony of Bhimajuli Green Natural FPO Cooperative Society Limited was successfully organized on August 3 at Phungbeli Centre, Bhimajuli, marking a significant milestone in strengthening collective farming and promoting sustainable livelihoods among tribal farmers under the NABARD-supported TRIBES Project.

The programme was attended by Suman Chatterjee, District Development Manager, NABARD, Sonitpur and Biswanath, along with the newly posted Sunit Siring, District Development Manager, NABARD, Baneswar Bey, District Agriculture Officer, Rongbong Terang, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, Sandeep Debnath, Lead District Manager and Chandan Sastri , Branch Manager Apex Bank .

The programme witnessed the active participation of the Secretary and President of the Village Project Committee (VPC), President and Secretary of the PTDC, members of the newly formed Farmer Producer Organization, beneficiaries of the NABARD-supported TRIBES Project, and representatives of the implementing agency, Centre for Development Action & Appropriate Technology (CADAT).

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