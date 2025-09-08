Bhupen Da Uncut’ Premieres: A Soulful Tribute to the Musical Legend

Guwahati: It was attended by late Dr Bhupen Hazarika's family members along with a host of his fans and admirers. Dr Hazarika's son Sri Tej Hazarika who lives in the United States attended the premier show with his wife Candace Hazarika and son Sage Akash Hazarika.
Noted singer and younger brother of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Sri Samar Hazarika was also present along with other members of the family.
The welcome address was given by Producer - Director Bobbeeta Sharma who mentioned that the footage of the documentary was of vintage quality as it was shot in 1999 in England. The vote of thanks was given by Executive Producer Sri Chinmoy Sharma.
After the screening, brother of late Dr Bhupen Hazarika noted singer Sri Samar Hazarika said that he felt that Bhupen da had come alive in the documentary and that there is so much material of Bhupenda in it.
Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika's son Sri Tej Hazarika and his family members were enthused to see the variations in the documentary and the material that it carries.
The premier show was also attended by a host of personalities from the cultural world of Assam like Manju Bora, Sanjib Sabhapandit, Runu Devi, singers Loknath Goswami, Malobika Bora, proprietor and editor of Prantik Sri Pradip Baruah, noted writer Anuradha Sarma Pujari, film critic Utpal Dutta, proprietor of DY 365 Ms Dipannita Jaiswal among other distinguished guests.
The screening was also attended by senior political leaders across party lines like former Culture Minister Smt. Hemoprova Saikia, former Minister & MP Sri Pradyut Bordoloi, Leader of Congress Legislative Party & MLA Sri Debabrata Saikia, Former APCC President Sri Bhupen Kumar Borah, Former Culture Minister Smt. Bismita Gogoi, Former MP Smt. Queen Oja among others.
'Bhupen da Uncut' is a candid camera first person account by Assam's legendary singer-musical maestro Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika while he was on a visit to England in 1999 to participate in a cultural program organized by the Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group. In this documentary Bhupenda, as he is fondly referred to by all, spoke at length about his childhood- the influence and interaction with cultural stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala pioneer of Assamese cinema, his pursuit of Higher Studies in New York, how he met his wife Priyamvada Patel- the dynamics of their relationship as well as his philosophy and ideology. In these candid moments Bhupenda also recited a few of his poetry some of which we believe have not yet been published.
The documentary has been produced and directed by Bobbeeta Sharma. Executive Producer is Chinmoy Sharma. Editor and Creative Director is Ravindra Badgaiyan. Camera is by Chinmoy Sharma. Narration script is by Jimoni Choudhury.
