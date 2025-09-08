Bolung prepares cultural tribute on Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th Birth Anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be celebrated on Monday at Bolung in Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, the very place where the legendary singer, poet, and cultural icon was born on September 8, 1926.

Bolung, then under Sadiya subdivision, was once a thriving settlement of the Adi community. Hazarika’s father worked in a small government quarter there, where the young Bhupen first saw the light of day. However, the catastrophic earthquake of 1950 forever altered the region’s geography. The mighty Brahmaputra engulfed Bolung village, forcing the Adi people to migrate towards Roing. Yet, the river could not wash away the bond between the community and Bhupen Hazarika. His deep ties with the Late Goura Pertin, noted social worker and legislator of Bolung, kept alive the spirit of friendship and cultural exchange across generations. The centenary will be observed at the Pertin family residence, with participation from Assamese and Arunachali artistes, cultural groups, and dignitaries. Supported by the Arunachal Pradesh Government and the Tinsukia district administration, the programme will feature a cultural showcase celebrating Hazarika’s ideals of harmony and brotherhood.

Also Read: Guwahati: Nakul Das to Receive Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Award 2025–26

Also Watch: