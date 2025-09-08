Bhupen Hazarika’s Samadhi Kshetra Renamed Samannay Kshetra

Guwahati: On the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the legendary musician’s resting place at Jalukbari will henceforth be known as “Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Kshetra.”

The declaration was made during the morning tribute ceremony at the site, in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, members of the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, and scores of admirers who gathered to pay homage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarma said the renaming symbolises Hazarika’s lifelong message of samannay (harmony) and unity, which transcended barriers of language , culture and geography. “Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was not just an artist but the embodiment of Assam’s ethos of peace, brotherhood and inclusivity. His Samadhi Kshetra will now be a Samannay Kshetra, reminding future generations of his vision for humanity,” the Chief Minister said.