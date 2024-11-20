Bhutan veterinary doctors hold anti-rabies vaccination camp for stray dogs in India

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: To protect the pets and community from rabies, the Bhutan India Friendship Association (BIFA), Gelephu, Bhutan, in association with Hatisar Community Leaders and Hatisar Motorcycle Club, jointly organized an “Anti-Rabies Vaccination Camp” at Dadgari-Hatisar along the Indo-Bhutan border on Sunday last. This is the first-ever vaccination programme for stray dogs. The SSB also extended support for the programme. A team of veterinary doctors and medical staff from Gelephu, Bhutan, rendered their services for the infected stray dogs and pets brought from different areas. The cooperation team vaccinated stray dogs against rabies in the Datgari semi-town of India, attached to Gelephu town of Bhutan, and apart from that, they also visited the local villages and vaccinated the pets too. The experts of veterinary from Bhutan used to catch stray dogs using biscuits for enticements and also used handy net traps and tranquilizers.

Talking to the media persons, the General Secretary of the Bhutan-India Friendship Association of the Gelephu chapter, Daowa Penjor, said the vaccination campaign was organized with an aim to protect the pets and community from the rabies in the two border areas of Bhutan and India. He said this was the very first anti-rabies vaccination programme for stray dogs with the Indian counterpart.

Meanwhile, local people in Datgari hailed the initiative of Bhutan for carrying out an anti-rabies vaccination camp. They said the stray dogs had been increasing day to day in the locality, causing a sense of fear for dog bites. They also said after vaccination against rabies, the fear psychosis of local people is removed. They thanked the BIFA for such an initiative, which also fostered people-to-people contact and strengthened mutual understanding and harmony from across the border of two sides.

Also Read: Assam: One killed in road accident in Bogibeel

Also Watch: