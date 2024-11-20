Assam: One killed in road accident in Bogibeel

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: One person was killed and four others seriously injured in a road accident at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. The accident occurred at around 4 pm when an Alto car bearing registration no. (AS03C3180) collided head-on with a Traveller (AS 2226682) in the Bogibeel area. “The Alto car was coming from the Jonai side, and the Traveler was coming from Dibrugarh. The Alto car could not control the speed and collided with the traveler,” said a passenger.

According to police, one person died on the spot during the collision, and four others seriously injured were admitted at AMCH. Recently, four people killed in a road accident occurred on the Tinsukia-Dibrugarh bypass. A Swift Dzire car (number AS06AA2583) carrying six people, including a child, lost control and crashed into an under-construction culvert, resulting in the instant death of four passengers. The accident took place near Panitola on the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia bypass as the car was en route from Dibrugarh Banipur Railway Station to Bordubi in Tinsukia this morning.

Also Read: Assam: Nagaon police foil highway robbery bid, arrest three dacoits

Also Watch: