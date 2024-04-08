Bhutanese liquor seized by SSB along Indo-Bhutan border

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As the parliamentary election approaches, the SSB, located along the Indo-Bhutan border, has intensified its strict vigil on illegal activities across the border. The B. Coy of the 6th Bn.SSB, Datgari, on Friday last made a seizure while performing checking and frisking duty at Bharat-Bhutan Gate, Datgari. Sources at SSB said the duty team stopped a Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR Scooty with No. (AS-26D/2684) that was loaded with 36 bottles of 1100 Super Strong beer and 12 bottles of Bhutani whiskey. The duty party asked for proper documents, but the driver failed to furnish adequate papers, and consequently, the scooter and its items were seized, and the driver was apprehended and handed over to the Land Customs Office at Hatisar in Dadgari.

The apprehended person was identified as Karteng Narzary of village No. 2 Samodwisa under the Runikhata police station in Chirang district. The seized items, including the scooter, were expected to be worth Rs. 56,336.

