Bhutan’s plan to transform Gelephu to benefit border people in India

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As Bhutan is going ahead with its plan to transform Gelephu as a major economic hub of the country with the Gelephu Mindful City project, the planning is expected to benefit border people in India, and there is economic proximity between the two neighbours.

To realize its mission, the Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) is scheduled for October 1-3, with an aim to bring together global thought leaders to explore the intersection of mindfulness, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. The BIF is designed to help realize Bhutan’s ambitious vision for building the world’s first “mindfulness city” in Gelephu. This city will serve as a model for sustainable and conscious development, integrating green technologies, mindful entrepreneurship, and Bhutan’s unique spiritual and cultural heritage.

BIF, being organized by Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) and the Global Algorithmic Institute (GAI), has attracted a significant number of participants, both Bhutanese and international, where 450 Bhutanese and 500 international participants will participate in the forum. His Majesty the King announced the establishment of the Gelephu Mindfulness City on December 17, 2023, aiming to transform Bhutan’s economy while enhancing its engagement in international markets and generating future opportunities for the Bhutanese people.

The CEO of DHI-Ujjwal Deep Dahal, who is also a core member of the BIF organization team, narrated about the Bhutan Innovation Forum, its significance, and contributions for Bhutan to the development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City, a special administrative region. He said the forum will focus on fostering innovation in key areas such as digital technology, ecological sustainability, education, health, urban planning, and economic transformation. Attendees will discuss how mindfulness can stimulate creativity and sustainable business practices, helping Bhutan become a knowledge-based economy. The event will also promote investments in emerging sectors like AI, blockchain, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments, particularly in climate resilience and sustainable development, he said, adding that the BIF is expected to set the stage for Bhutan to not only advance its own economy but also serve as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship in the broader South Asian region.

Dahal said the inaugural session of BIF would be held at Dungkar Dzong in Pangbisa (from 1-3 October, 2024) and will bring together the world’s most eminent thought leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, artists, philosophers, scientists, philanthropists, and investors to build pathways for impact in Bhutan. Guided by a shared commitment to mindfulness, innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability, the forum will serve as an incubator of innovations in digital technology, ecology and environment, education, health, urban planning, economic transformation and aesthetic appreciation in Bhutan and beyond, he said adding that more than 70 renowned international speakers, including Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc., the company responsible for Snapchat, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, leading climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern, Nobel Laureate scientist Rich Roberts, Nobel laureate economist Mike Spence, Chair of Global Research at J.P. Morgan & Chase Joyce Chang, philosopher and Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard, and architect Bjarke Ingels, the Forum is expected to attract participants from all around the world. The forum will centre on Gelephu Mindfulness City and invite attendees to reflect, design, and deliberate upon how to build mindful and innovative cities. It is said the ‘Gelephu Mindfulness City’ was announced by His Majesty the King on National Day in 2023.

Bhutan offers Gelephu Mindfulness City as a Special Administrative Region, envisioned as a knowledge economy that balances sustainability and well-being with prosperity and an incubator for excellence in art, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The city is also intended to be an economic hub that would propel the rest of Bhutan and the entire South Asian region toward greater progress and prosperity. The GMC will integrate civil infrastructure, green technologies, and mindful innovation to create a community rooted in harmony, well-being, and happiness. It represents an innovative urban development project that aligns economic growth with the principles of mindfulness, holistic living, and sustainability. Strategically located at the intersection of South Asia, ASEAN, and China, the Gelephu Mindfulness City spans over 2,500 square kilometers in and around Gelephu, Sarpang Dzongkhag. This positioning allows GMC to capitalize on Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable development, its rich cultural heritage, and its robust governance framework, establishing it as a global leader in mindful and sustainable urban development.

