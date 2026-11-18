OUR BUREAU

DIBRUGARH/DIGBOI: In a swift breakthrough in the sensational triple murder of a family in Duliajan, police have arrested two suspects, including a tenant who had reportedly lived on the victims’ property for nearly eight years, from aboard a moving train near Simaluguri Railway Station on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Raju Das and his cousin Amir Das, were reportedly apprehended by the Awadh Assam Express while allegedly attempting to flee to Kolkata. The arrests came within barely 24 hours of the gruesome crime that had sent shockwaves across the oil town and left the local community stunned.

The victims were identified as retired Oil India Limited employee Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan, who was in her twenties. Their bodies were discovered at their residence in the Kamalabari area on Monday evening.

According to information emerging from the investigation, the breakthrough followed the examination of CCTV footage and the tracking of the suspects’ movements after they allegedly left the crime scene. The footage reportedly showed their movement towards Tinsukia, from where they were believed to have boarded the train. Police teams subsequently traced and intercepted them near Simaluguri.

Meanwhile, the circumstances surrounding the murders have brought the victims’ long association with their tenant under scrutiny. Raju Das was reportedly residing on the Bhuyan family’s property as a tenant and caretaker for approximately eight years, a detail that has added a disturbing dimension to the case.

The discovery of the bodies itself followed an unsettling sequence of events on Monday evening. A neighbour reportedly visited the residence to deliver Chhath Puja prasad but received no response from inside. The apparent silence and darkness at the house raised suspicion, following which police were informed. After breaking open the locked doors, police personnel found the three members of the family dead.

A blood-stained machete and an iron rod were reportedly recovered from the scene, adding to the gruesome nature of the crime.

Meanwhile, the motive behind the triple murder remains under investigation. Although a property-related dispute has emerged as one possible angle, investigators are also understood to be examining other potential factors, including financial and personal disputes. No motive has, however, been officially established so far.

A relative of one of the accused reportedly told media individuals that Raju Das had earlier spent around three months in jail in connection with a kidnapping case and had allegedly been absconding since Monday. The circumstances and outcome of that earlier case remain to be independently established.

Inspector Dibya Jyoti Dutta of Duliajan Police Station, popularly known as “Dabang Police” in Assam, said the police team was determined to crack the baffling triple murder case in the shortest possible time. He said credible leads began emerging during the investigation, backed by close monitoring and guidance from the higher police hierarchy, enabling the investigating team to follow the trail and finally hit the target within barely 24 hours of the gruesome crime.