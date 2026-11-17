OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a spine-chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, three members of a family - husband, wife and their daughter - were allegedly murdered inside their residence at Kamalabari on Monday, with reports also emerging that the family's pet dog was killed in the incident.

The gruesome crime came to light after local residents grew suspicious over the unusual darkness inside the house, with its lights remaining switched off.

A nearby shopkeeper, who had reportedly gone to the residence to offer prasad on the occasion of Chhath Puja, also became part of the unfolding sequence of events.

As concern mounted over the apparent silence and darkness inside the house, residents approached the premises and reportedly found the main entrance locked from within, following which the police were alerted.

The victims have been identified as Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan. All three bodies were reportedly recovered from the residence, while the circumstances surrounding their deaths have raised a series of disturbing questions.

Adding another dimension to the incident, a resident living in the vicinity claimed that the household dog had also been killed.

Sources claimed that one of the bodies was found inside the bathroom lying in a pool of blood. These accounts however are yet to be independently corroborated by the police.

Meanwhile, a forensic team has reached the crime scene and is undertaking an examination in an effort to unravel the baffling circumstances surrounding the triple murder.

The forensic investigation is expected to be crucial in collecting scientific evidence, establishing the sequence of events and determining possible clues that could lead investigators to the perpetrators.

The reported condition of the bathroom and the alleged killing of the household animal could assume significance in the forensic reconstruction of the crime. Investigators will need to establish whether the animal was killed to prevent it from raising an alarm and whether the bathroom was the actual site of one of the killings.

Equally intriguing is the reported condition of the main entrance, which residents claimed was locked from inside when they approached the house. How the perpetrators allegedly gained entry, whether they used an alternative access point and how they managed to leave the premises are among the crucial questions confronting investigators.

Police personnel rushed to the spot following an alert from residents and initiated an investigation.

Till the time of filing this report, the forensic team was still examining the crime scene, with investigators striving to piece together the sequence of events behind the baffling triple murder.

Further developments were awaited as the police investigation continued.

The investigators are expected to examine multiple possible angles behind the alleged triple murder, including property-related disputes, personal enmity, financial considerations and other underlying disagreements.

However, none of these possibilities has been established as the motive so far, and the precise circumstances that culminated in the killings remain shrouded in mystery.

The elimination of an entire family under such disturbing circumstances has left Kamalabari residents deeply shaken.

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