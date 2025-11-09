‘Bichitra’ cultural meet at Mazbat, highlights women’s literary and artistic expressions

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a spirited celebration of art, literature and womanhood, the Aakash Sub-Committee of the Udalguri District Xahitya Xobha organized a lively cultural programme titled “Bichitra” at the office premises of the Mazbat Lekhika Samaroh Samiti today. The event, inaugurated amid vibrant participation from writers and artists of the locality, reflected the growing creative presence of women in Assam’s literary landscape.

The programme, chaired by Sharadi Acharya, Vice President of the Mazbat Shatadal Xahitya Xobha, began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Assam’s beloved artist Zubeen Garg by Nilamoni Baruah, President of the Mazbat Shatadal Xahitya Xobha. The gathering paid heartfelt tribute to the late musical icon whose songs continue to inspire unity and artistic spirit across Assam.

The event opened with a soulful rendition of “Chira Senehi Moor Bhasha Janani” by members of the Aakash Sub-Committee, followed by a series of enthralling performances. The women of Purba Mazbat Vishnu Mandir presented Ghosa songs, while Champa Bhuyan and Jaya Das performed Dihanam. Folk songs by Shuwala Deka, Chandana Bhagawati, and Anupama Devi from the Orang branch of the Xahitya Xobha captivated the audience and Anurupa Devi’s devotional number lent a serene touch to the afternoon.

Adding variety and humor, Juli Devi and Biju Rani Bhattacharya from the Mazbat branch entertained the audience with delightful short acts, while Diptima Bharali presented a concise and thoughtful one-minute story. Poetry recitations by Anju Goswami Kalita, Arpana Hazarika, Meghmala Sutrdhar, Bijoya Bora, Purnima Bhunya, Chandra Prabha Dutta, Nibedita Deka Baruah, and Renu Baruah added literary depth to the event. The atmosphere grew emotional when Hima Rani Barman rendered a touching song of the late Zubeen Garg, drawing applause from all present.

Delivering the keynote remarks, Kheera Saikia Deka, Executive President of the Aakash Sub-Committee, lauded the women participants for their confidence and creativity. She noted, “Through platforms like Bichitra, women are reclaiming their voice in literature and art. Their writings and performances deserve wider recognition.” She also announced plans to compile and publish selected works by women participants in book form.

The programme was efficiently anchored by Rita Devi, Convenor of the Aakash Sub-Committee, who thanked all branches of the Udalguri District Xahitya Xobha for their active collaboration.

