Bicycle rally in Lakhimpur creates masses' awareness on preserving biodiversity

LAKHIMPUR: Four environmental activists and two Forest department employees of Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district have jointly initiated a series of programmes to create awareness for saving biodiversity.

As part of the programme, they conducted a bicycle rally on Sunday from Dhakuakhana to Ghilamora Meleki. These environmental activists are Dhrubajyoti Chetia, Bikash Chetia, Chittarabjan Borphukan and Koushik Dutta while the Forest department employees are Umakanta Bhorali and Bisob Das.

The rally kick-started from the Forest Range Office of Dhakuakhana at 11.45 am. Assam Science Society Dhakuakhana unit secretary Digendranath Hazarika flagged of the rally in the presence of a host of prominent citizens.

On the occasion, they created awareness not to catch fish during the period from April 1 to July 15 because of their reproduction season, to play vital role in saving local fish species, to work for the protection of wild animals and bird species by displaying placards. They concluded the rally in Dhakuakhana returning from Ghilamora Meleki.

