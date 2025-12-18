Biennial conference of Assam Tea Workers’ Union (ATWU) Dergaon sub-branch concludes

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 63rd triennial conference of the Dergaon sub-branch under the Golaghat branch of the Assam Tea Workers’ Union (ATWU) was held on Sunday at the Shaotoli tea estate in the Khuntai area of Golaghat district, with the cooperation of the workers of the tea estate.

The programme began with the hoisting of the flag by Ajibuddin Ahmed, President of the Dergaon sub-branch of the Assam Tea Workers’ Union. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp was performed by Hridayan Barthakur, Chief Manager of Shaotoli tea estate. Floral tributes and tree plantation programmes were carried out respectively by Nripati Gohain, Assistant Manager of Shaotoli tea estate, and Kamakhya Kalita, Manager of the estate. During the programme, all present paid tributes to Zubeen Garg by rendering the song ‘Mayabini.’ The open session, held under the chairmanship of Ajibuddin Ahmed, President of the Dergaon sub-branch, was inaugurated by writer, pensioner, and social worker Makhan Lal Barai.

More than two hundred representatives from eight tea estates under the Dergaon sub-branch participated in the conference.

