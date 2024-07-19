Assam: Intervention of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy sought in tea workers’ issues

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Industries Minister has sought the intervention of the Union Heavy Industries Minister on the issue regarding rations and non-payment of wages among workers of tea gardens owned by the Andrew Yule Group in Assam.

In a letter written by state Industries Minister Bimal Borah to Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy, he stated that the economic challenges and hardships impacting the tea garden wage earners have the potential to escalate to a significant social issue, which could further develop into a law and order concern. The risk probability is further amplified as groups with vested interests are looking forward to exploiting the situation to incite unrest.

Minister Bimal Borah wrote, "I also take this opportunity to inform you that the Tingkhong and Desam tea estates received land compensation from the Assam government, which was used to pay the Leave with Wages of the workers in April 2024. The primary purpose of this communication is to inform you of the challenges currently affecting the tea gardens owned by the Andrew Yule group. There is a delay every fortnight in wage payments and three fortnights in ration distribution."

He further said in the letter, "To alleviate the suffering of the tea garden wage earners and the staff, I earnestly request your king intervention in this matter to support the management in ensuring the regular payment of wages and salaries as well as the distribution of rations."

