Biennial conference of scribes' body held in Morigaon

JAGIROAD: The second biennial conference of Assam State Journalist Union was held in Morigaon on Sunday.

The union flag was hoisted by president of Morigaon district committee, Pradip Deka while floral tribute to deceased journalist Parag Das was offered by president of MASS, Bubumoni Goswami. A seminar on 'Journalists and their responsibilities' was conducted by president Pradip Deka.

While addressing the seminar, Morigaon Superintendent of Police Nanda Singh Borkala, who is also a well-known litterateur, dwelt at length on the ethics of journalism. The seminar was also addressed by ADC Morigaon, Abhijit Sarma, Principal of Morigaon College, Lila Kanta Borthakur, and other dignitaries.

The conference formed a panel committee to elect the new office bearers.

