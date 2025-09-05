Big Moment for Assam: Uma Chetry Picked for India as Guwahati Hosts The World Cup Opener

Guwahati: In a proud moment for the Northeast, Uma Chetry from Assam has been named in India’s national cricket squad ahead of the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup. The selection marks a significant milestone for Chetry and a boost for women’s cricket in the region.
Chetry, a promising wicket-keeper-batter, has consistently impressed with her performances in domestic tournaments and training camps. Her inclusion is being celebrated not only in her hometown but across the state, as she becomes one of the few from Assam to represent the nation at such a prestigious level.
Adding to the excitement, Guwahati is set to host the opening match of the World Cup, positioning the city on the global cricketing map. This marks the first time a major ICC event will kick off in the Northeast, with local authorities already ramping up preparations to welcome international teams and fans.
“The selection of Uma Chetry is an inspiration for aspiring cricketers in Assam,” said a spokesperson from the Assam Cricket Association. “With the World Cup opener in Guwahati, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.”
The dual milestones Chetry’s national debut and Guwahati’s World Cup hosting duties highlight the growing recognition of Northeast India’s contribution to the sport. With rising local talent and increased infrastructural focus, the region is poised for a cricketing renaissance.
