Big Moment for Assam: Uma Chetry Picked for India as Guwahati Hosts The World Cup Opener

Chetry, a promising wicket-keeper-batter, has consistently impressed with her performances in domestic tournaments and training camps. Her inclusion is being celebrated not only in her hometown but across the state, as she becomes one of the few from Assam to represent the nation at such a prestigious level.

Adding to the excitement, Guwahati is set to host the opening match of the World Cup, positioning the city on the global cricketing map. This marks the first time a major ICC event will kick off in the Northeast, with local authorities already ramping up preparations to welcome international teams and fans.