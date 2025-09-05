Assam cricketer Uma Chetry in Indian team for ODI series

NEW DELHI: The BCCI has named uncapped Assam cricketer Uma Chetry as replacement on Thursday after Yastika Bhatia was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, both starting later this month. The development came after Bhatia sustained a knee injury during India women’s ongoing preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam.

“Yastika Bhatia sustained an injury to her left knee during India’s preparatory camp in Vizag. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Yastika Bhatia’s progress and the team wishes Yastika Bhatia a speedy recovery,” the BCCI said in a statement. Agencies

Also Read: World Boxing C’ships: Bartwal registers hard-fought win over Trindade

Also Watch: