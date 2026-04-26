Bihu dancer Killed, 12 Injured after traveller collides head-on with trailer in Tamulpur

TAMULPUR: A road accident in Assam’s Tamulpur district in the wee hours of Saturday claimed the life of a Bihu performer and left several others injured.

The incident occurred at Naokata along the Tamulpur–Nagrijuli road when a group of performers from the Bhaskarjyoti Bihu Husori Team, based in Haribhanga in Nalbari district, were on their way to Bangalipara for Rongali Bihu performances. Police said the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer coming from the opposite direction. The group was travelling in a Traveller vehicle carrying around 30 members at the time of the accident. A 25-year-old performer, identified as Nishamani Haloi from Niz Jhargaon in Tamulpur district, died at the scene.

Several passengers sustained injuries in the crash, including Arun Medhi, Bidyut Das, Jagat Ray, driver Pankaj Baishya, Ankita Das, Ratan Kalita, Nitu Baruah, Shivani Baruah, Kabyashree Saruwa, and Dibakar Moran. Five of them, reported to be in a serious condition, have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

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