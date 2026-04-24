Assam News

Tamulpur Holds Road Safety and Anti-Drug Meetings, 10 Accidents Reported

Tamulpur's District Road Safety Committee reviewed 10 accidents in the past month, while a follow-up NCORD meeting focused on curbing drug sales near educational institutions.
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GORESWAR — The monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office in Tamulpur, chaired by District Commissioner and Committee Chairperson Simi Karan, IAS.

The meeting reviewed the current road safety situation in the district, with discussions covering the causes of accidents and measures to prevent them. The Police Department presented statistics showing that 10 road accidents were reported in Tamulpur district over the past month.

Following the road safety meeting, the monthly NCORD meeting was also held, with a focus on preventing the spread of illegal narcotic substances in the district — with particular emphasis on strictly curbing drug sales in and around educational institutions.

Also Read: Dead Cameras, Dark Roads: Dibrugarh's Safety Gap

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