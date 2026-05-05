Bikan Chandra Deka sweeps newly formed Tangla seat with 54,601-vote margin

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KALAIGAON/ORANG: BJP candidate Bikan Chandra Deka has secured victory in the Tangla Assembly constituency according to the latest election results on Monday. The Tangla Assembly constituency was newly formed out of Kalaigaon and Paneri after delimitation. At the end of vote counting, Bikan Chandra Deka polled 84,309 votes, winning by a margin of 54,601 votes over Congress candidate Rohit Pariga, who polled 29,708 votes, and UPPL’s Jayanta Rabha, who got 28,357 votes. A total of 2,603 voters opted for NOTA in the Tangla constituency.

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