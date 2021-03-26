Bike rally in support of UPPL candidate Leho Ram Boro in Tamulpur

A CORRESPONDENT



BAKSA: As the first phase of polling draws near, election campaigns of various political parties are going on in full swing. A massive bike rally was held on Thursday in No. 58 Tamulpur constituency by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), in support of UPPL- nominated candidate Leho Ram Boro in Tamulpur assembly constituency.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Member Daobaisa Boro formally inaugurated the rally in cooperation with BTC executive member Dharmnarayan Das. Daobaisha Boro said that the public was now seeking change. In the interest of change the people had deposed the Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC and made the BJP-UPPL-GSP alliance winner. "Since there is a BJP-led government at the Centre, and the BJP government in the State has taken up welfare schemes for development of people, a BJP-led government will once again be formed in the State," he said.

He further said that the UPPL and BJP alliance would get 12 seats in BTC in the forthcoming assembly election. Daobaisa Boro also claimed that UPPL nominated and BJP-GSP alliance candidate Leho Ram Boro would definitely win with a record number of votes in Tamulpur assembly constituency this time. The bike rally was flagged off by BTC executive member Dharma Narayan Das after the bike rally was inaugurated. The bike rally was taken out from Ghogrchwok in Tamulpur to attract the voters. The rally reached the UPPL office of Tamulpur district in the evening after passing through various areas like Tamulpur, Dimilapar, Kumarikata, Kawli, Nagrijuli, Guwabari, Laopara, Ramechuburi, Latibari and Gandhibari Kachubari. More than 3,000 people participated in this bike rally in support of Leho Ram Boro.

